× Grandmother grieves as she prepares for Forrest City officer’s funeral

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A visitation is Friday for the Forrest City police officer killed in the comfort of his own home in West Memphis.

Officer Oliver Johnson will be laid to rest Saturday. WREG asked family members about his death.

His grandmother, Mary Cole, says the arrests of two suspects brings some closure but knowing Johnson isn’t coming back still breaks her heart.

“I can’t take this looking at them and looking at him — he has to be buried for no reason,” Cole said.

George Henderson and DeMarcus Parker have been arrested in her grandson’s killing.

According to police, Johnson was relaxing inside of his apartment surrounded by children playing a game on Xbox when shots rang out in his complex — and he ended up shot.

The bullet wasn’t intended for Johnson—but his apartment window ended up riddled with holes.

“They need to do something about these people with these guns,” Cole said.

She thinks it’s senseless and reckless, since the shooting not only took a life, but happened just steps away from a playground.

Johnson was killed just one day after celebrating his daughter’s birthday.

“I want to know why—he don’t mess with nobody,” Cole said.

His funeral will be held Saturday at 11 at First Baptist Church in West Memphis.