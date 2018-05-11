Forrest city valedictorian gets $4 million in scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— Great grades and hard work pay off for a Forrest City high school graduate tonight he received millions of dollars in scholarship offers.

Bobby Hardrick is the valedictorian of the 2018 class.

He applied to colleges and received more than four million dollars in scholarships.

He will attend Stanford University in the fall where he'll study law. Hardrick says it was hard work.

"Ranging from getting the ACT score up, to maintaining the perfect GPA and then applying to over 60 institutions," Hardrick said.

Overall the senior class at Forrest City high school received more than $20 million in scholarships.