Drivers everywhere are experiencing sticker shock at the pump

NEW YORK — Drivers everywhere are experiencing sticker shock.

Julian Cazares drives for work and has seen his expenses soar.

“Maybe about $300 to $400 a week for our work trucks.”

Gas prices are up about 50 cents compared to last year – a 20 cent jump happened in just the last month.

“Gas prices have gotten pretty expensive since we started 2018 and they are about to get more expensive.”

Jeanette Casselano with AAA says there are several reasons for rising prices at the pump. People are driving more, which is affecting supply and demand.

Refineries produce more expensive gas blends in the summer, and because President Donald Trump announced new sanctions against oil producing Iran.

“The reinstatement of the sanctions are likely going to drive crude prices up which in turn will mean higher gas prices this summer.”

That’s bad news for Miriam McDonnell who drives to work every day.

“You’re looking at $60 to fill an SUV.”

The expense has Jimmie West reconsidering his summer plans.

“I tend to not go on long trips when gas prices are high.”

AAA say we can expect another 20 cent increase in the coming weeks.