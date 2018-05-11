× Corn dog brings swift end to missing Virgin Mary statue case

WAUSAU, Wis. — The thieves who stole a statue of the Virgin Mary in the cover of darkness were caught thanks to an unlikely clue left behind – a corn dog.

The theft happened at St. Mary’s Catholic Church earlier this week, WSAW in Wisconsin reported.

According to police, they discovered the food at the scene and were able to determine it had been purchased at the Kwik Trip gas station across the street. Luckily for them, surveillance cameras were rolling and reportedly captured Brian Yonker, Miranda Lindner and Katie Kelly making the purchase and then making their way across the street.

As officers were returning to the police precinct, they reportedly spotted two of the suspects outside a home right across the street from the station.

The pair admitted to stealing the statue.

It was returned to the church on Tuesday morning.

All three suspects have apologized for the theft and the church doesn’t plan to press charges.