Baby still fighting after tragic fall from bed

TRUMANN, Ark. — A first-time mother is speaking up after her baby ended up on life support following a fall off a bed.

Paige Ferguson’s life changed forever March 17 when her then 5-month year old son Colton Linton fell 2 feet, 4 inches from a bed to the floor.

Ferguson and her fiance, Blake Linton, where at a friend’s home in Arkansas when Colton fell asleep.

Ferguson says they laid Colton down on a bed with pillows all around him and went into the next room.

She says that’s when she heard a loud sound and then crying.

Colton had fallen off the bed. She said he was crying but was responsive.

As a first-time mother, she still felt like they needed to see a doctor.

After some CT scans, the doctors told Ferguson that her that everything was not okay.

Doctors told her Colton’s skull had fractured and bled half his blood volume into his head.

Ferguson said they airlifted Colton to Memphis and after some complications in surgery, placed Colton on life support.

A doctor told Ferguson that her son would “most likely die” from the fall.

Ferguson says in a Facebook Live that she and her fiance didn’t feel right leaving him on life support and decided to take him off life support.

Days later, he was still fighting.

Colton continues to progress every day but what will happen is a mystery.

Ferguson says she shared her story in order to help other mothers know that no matter how small things may seem, you may never know the real damage until you check.

Colton has a Facebook page where people share updates and others share their stories in support.