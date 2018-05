Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ther'es a baby resource fair hosted at Hickory Ridge Middle School tomorrow.

Parents will gain access to parenting programs, child support information and financial literacy courses.

There will also be motivational speakers, raffles, games and more.

Hickory Ridge Middle School is located on Ridgeway Road

The fair starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. and is free to the public.