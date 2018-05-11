’48 Hours’ segment on Lorenzen Wright airs Saturday at 9pm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, TN - Our interview with '48 Hours' was part of several trips show producers made to the Bluff City.

They were searching for the ins and outs of a stand-out basketball star who went from home town hero, to missing, to murdered in a matter of days.

Correspondent James Brown is highlighting the murder mystery that late last year finally got a break with a gun found in a Mississippi lake, the arrest of Billy Ray Turner and then the arrest of Sherra Wright, Lorenzen's ex-wife.

48 hours interviewed several Memphians, including friends of Lorenzen Wright, those close to Sherra and the former police director Toney Armstrong.

"How unusual is it to find a key piece of evidence 7 years later?" asked Brown.

"They found a needle in a haystack," said Armstrong.

Sherra's arrest made the sit down interview she did with WREG even more poignant.

"Did you have anything to do with Lorenzen's murder?" we asked Sherra back in 2010, three months after Lorenzen was found shot to death.

"No April. No. If I knew who did this to Lorenzen, you would know who did this to Lorenzen," Sherra told us back then.

Then there were the suspicions that money could have been a motive behind the crime.

In the 2010 interview, Sherra talked about her finances.

"I was married to an NBA basketball player for 13 years April. My watch is a car. My ring is a house. I mean I have 12 house notes in my ear right now," Sherra told us in 2010.

A cold case is suddenly hot again and now in the '48 Hours' spotlight.

You can watch '48 Hours-Lorenzen Wright: No Defense' Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 9:00pm Central Time on WREG or your local CBS station.