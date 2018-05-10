× Woman accused of fighting students at Overton High speaks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound woman is sharing her side of the story after being accused of slipping into the side door of a school and getting into a fight with students.

The woman faces assault charges and is also accused of bringing a weapon to Overton High.

Now she wants to clear her name.

“People are looking at me like I’m a bad person, like I’m just coming up there to fight little girls,” Zquorea Clark said.

Clark says a string of text messages from her sister sent her into panic mode.

“I was concerned, because my mom was constantly calling and they kept putting her on hold.”

Clark says her sister, a sophomore at Overton, reached out to her saying a group of kids was trying to attack her.

The family says they tried to let the school handle it. But when nothing was done, Clark says she and her cousin Tiara Patterson went to the school.

“They were going to jump her, and I’m going to protect her.”

She admits she shouldn’t have snuck into the unlocked side door of the building.

“I should have just went to the main office first, and just checked her out of school.”

She says she wasn’t trying to start any trouble.

“They are trying to say our intentions were to come up there to jump them.”

A fight did break out involving Clark, her cousin, her sister and other students.

The two adults ended up being arrested and the students were suspended for 180 days.

“I have to go back to court Friday, and I don’t know if I am going to have to go back to jail.”

Clark is also accused of bringing a 3-inch screw bit on the campus to use in the fight. But she says it didn’t belong to her, so she shouldn’t be charged for that.

She wants investigators to review surveillance footage.

SCS tells us all entrances were locked and a student allowed the adults to enter.

Patterson and Clark are facing trespassing and disorderly conduct charges in addition to assault.