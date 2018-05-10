× Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting, home invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned new details about the suspect and what exactly happened during an officer-involved shooting earlier this week.

According to police, it all started when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Depass Tuesday night. Jeremy Pruitt – a passenger in the vehicle – got out of the car and began walking away with a weapon in one hand and marijuana in the other.

The officer tried to take Pruitt into custody, but a struggle reportedly ensued.

“Pruitt broke free and turned toward [the officer] still armed with the weapon,” the police report reads.

That’s when the officer fired his weapon, striking Pruitt in the hand.

Fleeing from the scene, Pruitt allegedly then forced his way into a home in the 1400 block of Wrenwood, but eventually fled once more when the homeowner screamed for help.

He was eventually taken into custody on Salem.

The 31-year-old suspect was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and the manufacturing, distribution or selling of marijuana.

According to the police report, Pruitt pleaded guilty to an aggravated burglary charge in July 2017. He was sentenced to four years in jail, but had that suspended. Instead, he was given four years probation.

The officer involved has been relieved of duty as police investigate the incident.

35.149534 -90.048980