Sneak Peek: ’48 Hours’ presents ‘Lorenzen Wright: No Defense’

Just days before it’s set to air, “48 Hours” has released a preview of “Lorenzen Wright: No Defense”.

With interviews from former Memphis Police Director Tony Armstrong and WREG’s April Thompson, the special takes an inside look at the horrific murder and how investigators uncovered key pieces of evidence pointing to his alleged killers.

Crews from “48 Hours” visited Memphis over the last several months and interviewed several people, but Thompson is the only Memphis reporter to do a sit down interview with Wright’s ex-wife Sherra Wright, who is now charged in the former NBA star’s murder.

The “48 Hours” report will air Saturday, May 12th at 9 p.m.