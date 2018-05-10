× Police: Woman sends 65k ‘crazy’ texts to man she dated once – over a year ago

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — An Arizona woman is behind bars after she allegedly started stalking a man she met online after just one date.

When Jacqueline Ades was arrested last month, the 31-year-old had broken into the Paradise Valley home and was in the man’s bathtub.

The harassing behavior reportedly began after Ades and the man met online and went on a date – over a year ago.

Despite his not being interested, Ades apparently won’t leave him alone. In July 2017, she was reportedly found trespassing on his property after he stated he didn’t want to speak with her. Several months later, police received another report of a suspicious woman at the property, but were unable to locate anyone at the time.

On April 8, the victim called police after he saw Ades walking around his home while he was away on business overseas. That’s when they found her in his bathtub with a butcher knife in her possession.

But the truly strange part of the story came to light when authorities revealed what was in the more than 65,000 text messages she’d sent to the man in the past year.

That’s more than 500 text messages a day.

According to the ABC 15 in Arizona, one of the messages allegedly stated “Don’t ever try to leave me… I’ll kill you…. I don’t wanna be a murderer.”

She also stated she wanted to wear the victim’s body parts and bathe in his blood, the station reported.

While being questioned by police, Ades reportedly admitted that her actions were “crazy”. She also stated she had threatened the man because she thought he had reported her to police. She loved him and didn’t want him to leave, she said.

Ades was charged with threatening, stalking and harassment.

She was booked into jail without a bond.