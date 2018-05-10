Mike Singletary named 1st head coach for new AAF Memphis football team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Mike Singletary, former 49ers head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer, was named Thursday as the first head coach for the new Alliance of American Football team in Memphis.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” Singletary said. “Opportunity for the fans to see a great product on the field, opportunity for players to continue their careers, to continue to reinvent themselves.”

Memphis is one of eight cities chosen by The Alliance of American Football to be part of a new league with a 12-week season that will run from February through April starting next year.

His decent on the bluff city comes as excitement about the new league generates buzz.

Mayor Jim Strickland says the league approached the city about making Memphis home.

He tells us this will hep boost the city.

“With a draw to recruit people that helps us recruit business you have to have great things going on. Spring football, spring professional football, coached by a legend like Mike Singletary is another reason for young people to move to Memphis.”

Former NFL player Hines Ward is the league’s player relations executive and says with Singletary at the helm, players will not only have expectations on the field.

“We want them to be good guys for the community, and be role models in their community.”

He says Memphis is a great place to have the new AAF league.

“Memphis has a great rich culture and just loves football, so why not Memphis? It’s a great place. The community coming together and hiring a coach like Singletary is just awesome.”

With a coach in place, the next step is a team name and uniforms.

“The names and uniforms, we’re working on that with a couple of companies. We’re close,” Ward said.

“This league is gonna be something special,” said J.K. McKay, head of football operations.

Expect to learn more about the name and team uniforms over the Summer.

The first game will be played after the NFL Super Bowl in February.