Memphis man accused of forcing women into prostitution indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of forcing two women into prostitution has been indicted, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

Randal Ray Ward was arrested last summer after one of the women told police she had been forced to work for the 52 year old. If they didn’t comply he allegedly would beat them or withhold their allotments of heroin.

He also pocketed the money earned and held them against their will.

Ward was charged with sex trafficking, promoting prostitution and unlawful possession of heroin with intent to sell.

A photo of Ward was not available.