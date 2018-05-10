× Melrose High becomes the latest school targeted by vandals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Mid-South school has been hit by vandals.

WREG has confirmed graffiti has been found on the front doors to Melrose High School with another explicit message.

On Wednesday, we reported White Station and Overton High Schools were targeted, possibly along with Woodale.

SCS told parents earlier this week they thought a group of four tagged White Station around 11 p.m. Monday night.

But still no arrests have been made.

If you can help call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.