Marion man arrested in shooting death of off-duty officer

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Marion man was arrested in connection to the death of an off-duty officer in West Memphis.

Demarcus Parker was arrested on Wednesday at his Marion, Arkansas home and booked into the Crittenden County Detention Facility on charges relating to Officer Oliver Johnson’s death.

The off-duty officer was shot and killed at the Meadows Apartments in West Memphis in April.

In February, WREG reported that Parker had been arrested by West Memphis police. At the time he was classified as a “top-priority offender” and was pulled over for driving on a suspended license. As they were towing his car, they discovered a high-powered pistol inside.

With two prior domestic battery convictions, the discovery meant Parker was eligible for federal firearms charges.

To be clear, police said Parker didn’t have a lot of convictions, but had been present at a lot of crime incidents and also had several arrests.

A co-defendant, George Henderson, was also charged in Johnson’s death. He is still at large, police said.

Police say Henderson was involved in an argument outside the apartments that resulted in shots fired.

One of the bullets struck Johnson, who was inside his apartment with his young daughter.

West Memphis police say Henderson has been a person of interest since the shooting, but they only recently gathered enough evidence to issue a warrant. They have been searching for Henderson since Wednesday morning, but have been unable to find him.

Police charged a different man with Johnson’s murder, but quickly dropped the charges because, they said, the man’s alibi checked out.

Anyone with information on Henderson is asked to contact the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department 870-735-1210.