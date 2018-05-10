× Helena Dollar General manager accused of stealing $30k from store

HELENA – WEST HELENA, Ark. — The manager of a local Dollar General is facing serious charges after allegedly stealing thousands from the store.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested Amanda Trigleth, the manager at the Helena store, in connection to the recent disappearance of $30,000 from the business.

Police didn’t go into detail on how she allegedly stole the money, but said she’s been charged with theft of $25,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief and tampering with evidence.