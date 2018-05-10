× Armed man arrested during traffic stop in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An armed man was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday evening in Whitehaven, confirms the Memphis Police Department.

According to the report, officers pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu around 5:30 p.m. in the Motel 6 parking lot in the 1500 block of East Brooks Road.

Three people were in the vehicle.

As officers approached the vehicle, one of the officers observed the rear passenger reach for something.

Officers immediately grabbed the suspect from the vehicle and a struggle ensued. Police say the suspect was armed with a loaded gun and was disarmed.

The suspect, driver of the vehicle and the front seat passenger were taken into police custody.

There are no reported injuries.

Anyone with additional information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.