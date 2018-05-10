× 3 adults, including person of interest in murder case, allegedly took part in high school fight

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Video is surfacing of a fight outside Forrest City High School in which a 16-year-old girl was attacked by several people including three adults, one of whom WREG has confirmed is a person of interest in a murder investigation.

The fight was filmed March 30, just four days before Bobby Washington was found dead inside his St. Francis County home with gunshot wounds.

Marvin James, the purported lover of Washington’s estranged wife, was named as a suspect in the fight, according to a Forrest City police report.

Sheriff Bobby May confirmed James and Washington’s wife, Kimberley McClendon, are persons of interest in Washington’s death, but have not been named suspects.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said Nannette Belton, who said she heard a 2 a.m. phone call between Washington and a woman days before his death.

“He said to her, ‘I’m tired of this and I’m not gonna take this from you no more,'” said Belton.

Belton believes the woman could be McClendon.

A police report shows McClendon’s adult daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend were also allegedly involved in the fight at the high school.

Investigators haven’t said if the fight could be connected to the murder, but Washington’s family is convinced it is.

“I was told that Kim got mad because my brother didn’t say anything or do anything about the fight,” said Washington’s sister, April Washington.

She said she’s still haunted by something her brother told her after he was injured in a 2016 stabbing.

“He said, ‘If anything ever happens to me, Kim did it,'” she said.

But did she?

That’s up for investigators to determine.

WREG was unable to locate any of the suspects in the fight and didn’t find McClendon at her listed address.