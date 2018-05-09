× Women arrested after allegedly participating in Overton High fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two adults were arrested after allegedly driving up to Overton High School to participate in a fight with students.

Zquorea Clark and Tiara Patterson admitted to police a known 10th grader called them saying she was going to be involved in a fight. Several hours later, cameras were rolling as both women participated in that fight in the main hallway.

All students actively involved were issued 180 day suspensions. Clark and Patterson were charged with disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and criminal trespass.

Clark was also charged with carrying a weapon on school property after authorities discovered she had a three-inch screw bit in her possession. Officers said the item had a handle on the end and could be used as a weapon.