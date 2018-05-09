Wisconsin shelter worker drives hundreds of miles to save cat named Gizmo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Some animal lovers will do anything for a pet and that's exactly what one volunteer from a Wisconsin animal shelter did to save the life of Gizmo the cat.

"I didn't even think about it," said Zak Heebsh, Elmbrook Humane Society officer. "If I have the time and the resources to get her back up here and give her a shot at getting a new home, why not?"

This marks Gizmo's second time at the shelter in Brookfield. A family adopted the 8-year-old cat in 2015, but ended up surrendering her three weeks ago when they moved to St. Louis. Because of her age and overcrowding, a Missouri shelter planned to euthanize Gizmo.

A microchip led the Missouri shelter to Elmbrook and Heebsh, who headed south to bring Gizmo home.

"She needed somebody to speak up for her and give her a chance," Heebsh said. "What's one day for me if it gives her a bunch more with a happy family."

Elmbrook Humane Society officials said Gizmo is adjusting to life back at the shelter. They said they hope her second stay is only temporary. She'll be available for adoption beginning this weekend, but officials said she's welcome to stay as long as it takes.

"We really try to do our best – to try everything possible because they are counting on us," said Heather Gehrke, Elmbrook Humane Society's executive director.