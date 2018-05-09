× West Memphis police search for man wanted in Forrest City officer’s death

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Forrest City police officer.

George Henderson, 22, of West Memphis is wanted in the April 28 death of Oliver Johnson, an off-duty officer who lived in the Meadows Apartments in West Memphis.

Police say Henderson was involved in an argument outside the apartments that resulted in shots fired.

One of the bullets struck Johnson, who was inside his apartment with his young daughter.

West Memphis Police say Henderson has been a person of interest since the shooting, but they only recently gathered enough evidence to issue a warrant. They have been searching for Henderson since Wednesday morning, but have been unable to find him.

Police charged a different man with Johnson’s murder last week, but quickly dropped the charges because, they said, the man’s alibi checked out.

Anyone with information on Henderson is asked to contact the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department 870-735-1210.