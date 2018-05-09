× Want to work for Justin Timberlake for a day? Here’s your chance

Dream job alert — Justin Timberlake is looking for a social media coordinator for his “The Man of the Woods” tour and he’s turning to social media to find the right person.

LinkedIn is teaming up with Live Nation Entertainment to offer one lucky professional a chance at a one-day stint working on Timberlake’s team.

The winner will serve as social media coordinator at an upcoming concert.

To enter, post a video to LinkedIn before 9:59 p.m. Central on May 13 describing how this experience would fuel your passions or boost your career. Include the hashtag#LinkedInTopCompaniesContest.

For more details: https://blog.linkedin.com/2018/may/9/linkedin-top-companies-contest