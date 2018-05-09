× Video: Tourists attacked at local Motel 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Visitors to Memphis get a rude welcome when they were attacked in their motel.

Police said several people were approached by three armed men at the Motel 6 on South Pauline on Friday. The men assaulted members of the group and then forced them into a motel room.

The suspects ran from the scene after they robbed the victims.

Authorities said a fourth suspect acted as a lookout.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.