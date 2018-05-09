× Police search for suspects after White Station, other schools are tagged with threatening graffiti

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School officials have been hard at work to get rid of the graffiti that greeted students at two Shelby County schools.

Whether it’s end of the year behavior or gang-related, parents say this isn’t the way to celebrate heading into the Summer.

“It’s not funny, and it’s pathetic,” parent Cassandra Outlaw said.

WREG checked to see which school were hit. We spotted graffiti at White Station and Overton High School.

Maintenance trucks were seen possibly cleaning graffiti at Woodale High School too.

‘It’s hard to think that just one person did that, because it started from the gym all the way down,” Outlaw said.

Deputies say they’re investigating, but some of the schools don’t have working cameras.

The curse words that were plastered on Overton High School has since been covered with paint, and White Station students are no longer met at the front door by curse words either.

“I hope they catch them and work them in front of this school. I hope they give them extra duty working right here in front of the school they embarrassed,” parent Laveon Milam said.

On Tuesday, SCS told parents right away they thought a group of four tagged White Station around 11 p.m. Monday night.

But still no arrests have been made.

“It’s kids, and they’ve got too much time on their hands. Maybe they can find something else for them to do,” grandparent Lois Avery said.

Officials at Overton High School are unaware of who spray painted the walls.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, it doesn’t look like gang activity despite the references. But that could change.

We will keep you updated.