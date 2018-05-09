× Police now involved after student says she was assaulted by Houston High teacher

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Police said Wednesday they are investigating a Houston High School teacher after he reportedly assaulted a student at the school.

The juvenile female, who is a student at Houston, told police that she was walking down a narrow hallway at the school with William Rayburn in front of her.

Rayburn allegedly slowed down and pushed her against a wall with his stomach, according to the report.

The offense happened March 1, 2017, the report states.

Germantown Police said they are coordinating with Department of Children’s Services on the investigation.

Rayburn, the school’s choir teacher, was suspended recently as the school investigates him for allegedly kissing, touching and making inappropriate comments to students. He is currently barred from the campus, but is still employed.

Until this point, DCS and the school district have been leading the investigation. Germantown Police had not been involved until Wednesday.