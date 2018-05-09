× Penny Hardaway gives final scholarship position to David Wingett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway has given away his final scholarship position, nabbing David Wingett for his rookie roster.

Wingett hails from Winnebago High School where he led the team to a 2015 state championship. He averaged 20.8 points and 4.9 rebounds with the team.

He continued playing at Bull City Prep Academy in North Carolina where his stats continued to shine. He averaged 25.8 points and 6.3 rebounds a game, the University of Memphis said.

Wingett joins Isaiah Maurice, Antwann Jones, Alex Lomax, Tyler Harris and Jayden Hardaway as the first recruiting class for Penny Hardaway.