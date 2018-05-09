× One suspect indicted, second awaiting transfer in connection to store clerk’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been indicted and a teen is awaiting a transfer hearing in connection to the murder of a store clerk back in November.

Ronald Lauderdale Junior has been indicted on first-degree murder, attempted robbery and attempted especially aggravated robbery in the death of 36-year-old Marcel Wicks.

A 17-year-old has also been taken into custody. The District Attorney’s Office did not identify him pending a transfer hearing out of juvenile court.

The two are accused of murdering Wicks at the Brothers Grocery store in the 1100 block of Winfield Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard.

In March, WREG reported surveillance cameras were rolling as Lauderdale left a group of men and walked around the Winfield business without taking anything. He’s seen on camera speaking with the clerk before heading back out the door.

Outside the suspect speaks with the group of men while watching the store. That’s when at least one individual went back inside the store, jumped the counter and shot the store clerk.

A police officer found Wicks gasping at the scene. He later died.

The investigation led to multiple persons of interest, police said. One of them was Lauderdale, who was recognized by two witnesses as being involved.

When he was first taken into custody Lauderdale was only charged with facilitation of first-degree murder.

It’s unclear how the 17-year-old was involved in the murder.