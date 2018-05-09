× Neighbors concerned after man is critically injured in South Memphis drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People who live in an apartment building on East McLemore near Mississippi Boulevard say several people were in the driveway when someone drove by and opened fire.

They say they don’t know who fired the shots or why.

Police responded to the 700 block of East McLemore Tuesday night to find a man critically injured from a gunshot wound.

A man who lives in the apartment building showed us the damage to a vehicle that was in the driveway at the time of the shooting.

There is now a bullet hole in the back window and the windshield.

He says he had just gotten home from work and was getting out of his truck when the bullets started flying.

“I just hit the ground. The only thing I could do was hit the ground. I believe if I would have stood or been in the street a little bit I would have been hit myself.”

One woman says she was just coming back from the corner market when the shooting started.

She says she was terrified and didn’t see where the bullets were coming from.

“We were scared enough to run.”

Another tenant says when he came around the corner, a man who had been visiting someone was lying on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

He says he had no idea what the shooting was about.

“Nobody said anything. They just drove past and started shooting.”

There have been more than 50 crimes reported within a half mile of that area over the last month including assaults, theft and burglary.

Neighbors say they don’t feel safe and hope nothing like this happens again.

Police are asking anyone who knows about the crime to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

35.115642 -90.037167