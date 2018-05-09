Millington High evacuated due to gas leak

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Students at Millington High School were evacuated due to a gas leak early Wednesday morning, WREG has confirmed.

According to reports, a construction crew was working to build the Millington Performing Arts Center and hit a two-inch gas main. The gas has since been turned off, but officials told us they have to go room by room to get readings before allowing students to return.

A viewer in the area told our team law enforcement officials are on the scene blocking off roads near the school.

Students at Millington HS are being let back in after a gas leak nearby forced an evacuation. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/9M9chRxzrp — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) May 9, 2018

Crews working at this site are said to have struck a gas line which forced the evacuation. MlGW on scene making reapirs. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/UopaNCRIqF — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) May 9, 2018