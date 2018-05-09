Millington High evacuated due to gas leak

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Students at Millington High School were evacuated due to a gas leak early Wednesday morning, WREG has confirmed.

According to reports, a construction crew was working to build the Millington Performing Arts Center and hit a two-inch gas main. The gas has since been turned off, but officials told us they have to go room by room to get readings before allowing students to return.

A viewer in the area told our team law enforcement officials are on the scene blocking off roads near the school.

 