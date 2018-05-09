× Memphis man arrested for firing gun at Oxford’s Lyric theater

OXFORD, Miss. — Police in north Mississippi say a Tennessee man has been arrested for firing a gun outside a theater on April 27, setting off a panic.

Oxford Police say 22-year-old Desmond Bowen of Memphis was arrested Tuesday by his probation officer.

Police are charging him with aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Bowen is currently jailed in Memphis pending extradition. Oxford police say bail will be set once he arrives in Mississippi.

The man is accused of firing a gun during a fight outside the Lyric theater during a concert. The downtown was crowded because of the city’s Double Decker festival.

Police say community tips aided a wide-ranging investigation that led to Bowen’s arrest.