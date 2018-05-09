× Man indicted in shooting death of girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man has been indicted on second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend in October 2017, confirms Shelby County D.A. Amy Weirich.

According to the report, investigators responded to a home in the 600 block of East Shelby Drive, just west of Elvis Presley Boulevard, where they found 33-year-old Carla Catrice Moore on the living room floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anthony Harris, 25, told investigators he shot his girlfriend during an argument.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond.