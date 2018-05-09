Live at 9: Mayor Jim Strickland, Watercooler Wednesday & Tinnitus

Mayor Jim Strickland

Memphis police and fire unions are more than halfway to their goal of getting a half-cent sales tax increase on the ballot to create funding for public safety. In the meantime, they’re continuing to criticize the proposed Memphis budget, which Mayor Jim Strickland calls a public safety budget, but which includes no pay raises for police or fire.

Ringing in your ears? You may have tinnitus

It does not sound like a big deal until you start to suffer from it. Tinnitus is often called “ringing in the ears” but it can also present itself a buzzing, clicking or a whooshing sound.

It impacts one out of every five people.

Dr. Casie Keaton is an audiologist in Collierville.

Watercooler Wednesday

In this week’s Watercooler Wednesday, our panel is discussing everything from Jared Leto’s MET Gala outfit, 31 things that are simply not worth the money and First Lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” platform.

Check out what our panel has to say about all these trending topics.