'Death to America': Iranian lawmakers set flag ablaze after U.S. withdraws from nuclear deal

WASHINGTON — Overnight, there has been uproar in Iran stemming from President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the nuclear deal.

Just hours after the announcement was made, some Iranian lawmakers set a U.S. flag ablaze at parliament, chanting “death to America.” The country’s news agency called him “the troublemaker.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that his country could restart its nuclear activities within weeks.

“At the heart of the Iran deal was a giant fiction: that a murderous regime desired only a peaceful nuclear energy program,” said President Trump.

He also declared he had definitiative proof that Iran violated the 2015 agreement aimed at freezing the country’s nuclear ambitions, but he produced no evidence.

The U.S. will now re-impose crippling sanctions against the country.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle voiced concern.

“I think that by getting out of the Iran deal that will simply move us backwards, not forwards,” said Senator Chris Coons.

Senator Jeff Flake simply stated he hoped the President “finds a way to stay in it.”

The leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Germany – who urged the U.S. to stay in the deal – issued a joint statement that expressed ‘regret and concern’ about the decision.

The pull-out was also condemned by former President Barack Obama, who tweeted that it was “a serious mistake.”

President Trump has signaled he is open to re-negotiations, but Iran may be unwilling to come to the table.

President Rouhani said world powers still in the accord could potentially save the pact even without the U.S.