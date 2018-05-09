Car dealership gets scammed out of vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One car dealership says it's having trouble with con-artists.

Peter Moore, with Auto Universe on Covington Pike, says a woman visited his business and purchased a vehicle over the weekend.

Moore says the lady had great credit, but when they called to verify the identity they figured out it was all a lie.

"This past Saturday a young lady came in and used false identification to purchase a vehicle,"

Police are looking into the case.

Moore says this isn't the first time the business has been hit.

They've had cars stolen and parts stolen from cars before.

The dealership is offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest of the scammer.