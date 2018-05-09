× AHP makes fifth major drug bust in past six months at Alma weigh station

ALMA, Ark. — Another 200 pounds of cannabis was seized during a safety inspection at the Alma Weigh Station over the weekend.

According to the Arkansas Highway Police, the drugs were discovered in the sleeper berth of a commercial vehicle on Sunday, May 6, as they were inspecting the vehicle.

The driver, 46-year-old Eduardo Ruiz was arrested and charged with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

WREG reported just a week ago that state troopers recovered an estimated $2.2 million worth of marijuana at the same weigh station just off of I-40 in Alma.

According to AHP, Sunday’s bust was the fifth major drug bust in the last six months at that particular weigh station.

So far, 1,200 pounds of cannabis and 1,000 vial of cannabis oil have been seized.