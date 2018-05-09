× 17 students, teacher injured after science lab explosion in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — What appears to have been a fire and chemical explosion inside a Hendersonville science lab injured more than a dozen students early Wednesday morning and forced others to evacuate.

According to multiple reports, the incident at Merrol Hyde Magnet School injured 17 students and a teacher. Many of the students were treated on the scene, but five people, including the teacher, had to be rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

It’s believed that many of those taken away sustained chemical burns, WTVF reported.

The exact cause of the fire and subsequent explosion is still under investigation, but authorities said they do not believe foul play was involved.

Authorities told The Tennessean the campus houses an elementary, middle and high school. The entire school was evacuated shortly after 9 a.m. and all students were dismissed for the rest of the day as the fire department investigates.