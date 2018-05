× Wreck blocks I-40 at I-240 flyover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A serious crash has blocked off five lanes of traffic on Interstate 40 just before the I-240 flyover in East Memphis.

One lane remains open. The scene is just west of the Sycamore View exit.

Four ambulances are on the scene.

Serious injury crash on I-40W after Sycamore View before the 40/240 flyover. 5 lanes remain BLOCKED. Far left lane open. 4 ambulances on the scene. pic.twitter.com/O7H1TliAqb — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) May 8, 2018