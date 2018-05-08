× Woman watches from her cell phone as thieves burglarize her home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have released images of two men they say were caught on camera while inside a woman’s home in East Memphis.

Police say on April 26 the homeowner got an alert on her phone that someone was inside her home on Eastover Drive and was able to look at video from her surveillance cameras on her cell phone.

The thieves were only inside her home mere minutes, but got away with $2,000 worth of electronics, video games, jewelry and her son’s brand new pair of Nike tennis shoes.

“That’s sad you have to break into someone’s house to get some tennis shoes,” said Michael McCarty.

Michael McCarty has a home security system and a 100 pound watch dog. Still, he’s on edge after hearing about the burglary two doors away. He said days after that break-in someone tried to get inside the house right next to his. McCarty said neighbors have also reported seeing a white van driving slowly through the neighborhood.

“It doesnt’ make me feel comfortable. Just part of Memphis I guess,” said McCarty.

The victim call police at 11:21 a.m. they were dispatched at 11:26 a.m. and got to the home at 11:40 a.m., but the burglars were already gone. McCarty is hoping the pictures will be enough to stop them before they hit again.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.