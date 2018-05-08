× West Memphis, Arkansas ranked among most dangerous cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new analysis of violent crimes by the National Council for Home Safety and Security rates West Memphis, Arkansas near the top of the most dangerous cities in America.

West Memphis, with a population of 26,000, was ranked No. 10 on the list with 1,929 violent crimes per 100,000 residents.

The study noted that violent crime, year-over-year, had decreased by 32 percent in West Memphis.

The most dangerous city in America according to the study was East St. Louis, Illinois. That city had a population of 27,000 with 4,888 violent incidents per 100,000. Florida and Michigan had high concentrations of “dangerous” cities in the study.

Memphis ranked No. 30 on the list. The city of 654,000 had 1,612 violent incidents per 100,000 residents, a decline of 1 percent from the previous year.

The study notes that Memphis ranks No. 4 in violent crime among cities that have a population of at least 100,000.

The study used the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting database and crime reports for the years 2010-2014, the most recent years available.

Read the findings here.