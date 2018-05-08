× Video: Man wearing camo safari hat robs Mapco Express

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wearing a camouflage safari hat is now wanted by police after allegedly robbing a Mapco Express last week.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the man entered the store located in the 1600 block of Poplar around midnight and handed the clerk a note. It stated that the suspect would physically harm the man if he was not given three cartons of cigarettes and money from the register.

He then placed his hand in his pocket implying he had a gun.

The man left with an undetermined amount of cash.

In addition to the safari hat, the man was described as wearing a blue t-shirt, black jeans and tan combat boots. He was approximately 40 to 50 years old.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.