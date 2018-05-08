× UofM police issue a safety alert after a woman was hit by her stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis issued a safety alert overnight after three suspects stole a woman’s car and hit her with it as they fled the area.

According to campus police, the incident happened in the South Lot around midnight.

The woman told officers she was walking to her car when a man grabbed her keys from her hand. He raced across Houston Street near Southern Avenue and then jumped into her car with two other men.

The woman rushed to stop them and was hit as the suspects backed out of the parking space.

The vehicle was reportedly a 2005 Honda Accord with TN license plate S2669E.

If you can help, call the University Police Department at (901) 678-4357 or the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.