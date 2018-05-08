× Police capture suspect accused of firing shots at MPD officer in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department captured a man accused of firing shots at an officer in the 1400 block of Depass Tuesday evening, confirms the Memphis Police Department.

Police say, the suspect fled the scene after the officer fired back.

Officers are searching the area.

There are no reported injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Any one with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.