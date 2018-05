× Police: Pedestrian hit by car in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck by a car in the 4100 block of BF Goodrich in southeast Memphis Tuesday evening, confirms the Memphis Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The victim’s condition is unavailable at this time.

