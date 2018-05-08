Pass It On: A social worker receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school custodian who puts a smile on the face of anyone she meets received some much needed help.

Arlington Elementary is a large school. It takes a dedicated maintenance staff to keep it clean.

One staff member, Miss Wanda, does more than clean.

She's an encouragement to everyone she meets, but we happen to know she's facing some difficult times.

"The woman lady I want to help today is just like a family member at our school. She's just absolutely wonderful. She takes care of everybody. She takes care of our children. If a child is having a bad day, she knows it," play maker Meredith Bertling said.

I happen to know that our recipient has some health challenges, so I grab the Pass It On cash.

We're passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and another $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS for a total of $600.

We hit the hallway and moments later we step into Meredith's classroom.

Before you know it, we see Miss Wanda who is totally surprised.

"You are family to us. We love you as much as we do our own family. I don't know what I would do personally without you here," Meredith said to Miss. Wanda as she handed her the $600.

"And we raised an additional $800."

That's a total of $1,400. "Thank y'all. I love you. I love," Miss. Wanda said.

She is so thankful for the Pass It On surprise.

"They're like my other family here. I wouldn't want to be anywhere but here with them."

Miss Wanda is the very best.

Hopefully, these kids will never forget the lesson in kindness they witnessed.