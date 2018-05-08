Neighbors in East Memphis want eyesore gone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis woman says she's tired of the eyesore on her street that is turning into a dumping ground.

It's clear no one calls the Allandale house home, but residents say there's plenty of traffic there.

"The other day someone left a couch over there. Then, the next day someone walked up. I don't don't know if they were going to do drugs or what they were doing," a neighbor said.

The neighbor says the boarded windows don't keep people away, and the mound just keeps growing.

"I must have called 311 about three different time."

WREG reached out to the city. Officials tell us they plan on sending code enforcement out to inspect the property.

"It's an eyesore big time," a neighbor said.

We traced the home to Steve Revell who lives in California.

He told us he does his part to keep things in check at the home and doesn't think there are any violations.

According to him, a property manager stops by each week and is in charge of upkeep.

The neighbor we talked to says she's just trying to keep bad things from creeping back into her neighborhood.

"Years ago, down the street, we had a meth lab and they finally got rid of that. I just can't live like this."

She says she won't rest until something changes.

"I just want something done."

The city says solid wast collection crews will try to come pick up the curbside debris at the address by the end of the week.