Mississippi man charged in shooting death of potbelly pig

MARKS, Miss. — More than 10,000 animal lovers signed a petition requesting justice for a pet pig after she was shot to death in Marks, MS.

After celebrating her 1st birthday a few months ago potbelly pig Jolene was found shot to death in the front yard owned by the man who takes care of her.

"It was uncalled for," Bud Chun said.

He ran outside after hearing the gunshots to find a man shooting from the road.

Chun says the man pulled through his driveway and continued firing at the pig, even hitting a window of his home.

"Why do that in a middle of a town next to houses? He doesn't have an answer for it," Chun said.

Illiah Webb was arrested and charged.

Tuesday he was found guilty of animal cruelty, shooting from a public road and trespassing. He was fined over $1,000.

"There's no way this could be explained. It's just a stupid situation," Chun said.

Kala Elmore, Jolen's owner, was at work when she received a call saying her pet had been shot five times.

She says Webb told her he thought Jolene was a wild hog.

"He was found guilty on all three charges, so I'm happy about that."

We went by the address where we believe Webb lives to see if he wanted to explain his side of the story.

No one answered the door.