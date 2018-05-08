× Louisiana boy obsessed with law enforcement meets hero

HARRISONBURG, La. — Within moments of meeting Brandon Beard and his family it’s easy to see why Harrisonberg Police Chief Lyndell Atkins says the teenager makes all his officers smile.

Brandon is full of an infectious energy that just makes you happy and if you talk with him even for a moment he’ll tell you that he loves law enforcement. It’s a love that started when he was just a little boy watching “Walker, Texas Ranger” on TV.

Well the Make A Wish Foundation found out and made Brandon’s biggest wish come true.

“When Brandon was little and other kids was watching “Scooby Doo” Brandon was watching Walker.”

“He owns every episode. We’ve probably bought them a couple times, he’s worn them out,” they added.

That love of Chuck Norris in uniform carried over into a real life love and appreciation for the men and women who protect and serve our communities.

“We would go in a place and there would be a cop and he would go over and he would give a handshake.”

And Chief Atkins can attest that Brandon has never met an officer who didn’t become a fast friend.

“You don’t have to try and meet Brandon. Brandon is going to make sure you meet him, because if he sees a law enforcement officer he’s coming to meet him. And he walked up to me the first day he met me and gave me a hug. I think that particular time, and a handshake, and from then on we’ve had a real strong bond.”

The Beards reached out the Make A Wish Foundation and when they found out about Brandon and his dream of meeting his hero, they jumped into action.

“They rented us a car and we drove there that night.”

The Beards were off to Dallas, Texas.

They received the star treatment all weekend: limousines, valet parking and most importantly meeting Chuck Norris.

“The look on his face when Walker walked in, it was just amazing. He was in shock. And then when he finally realized it was real then there was nobody else but him and Chuck Norris there.”

His parents said it was one of the happiest moments of their lives.

“Just the most wonderful feeling that I’ve ever had in my life.”

There were a few rounds of arm wrestling, plenty of hugs and a whole lot of photos to be had. It’ definitely a trip Brandon will never forget.