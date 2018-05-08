Live at 9: Graceland vs the City, ‘Blue Dreams’ & Memphis tourism

Graceland vs the City

Shelby County Commissioners will discuss Graceland’s request for tax incentives to expand the Whitehaven tourist attraction. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has come out against the idea suggesting Graceland’s developers want to divert taxpayer money to expand their profits.

Now it’s the County Commission’s turn to discuss it. Commissioners Heidi Shafer and Justin Ford join us.

‘Blue Dream’ by Ryan Luttrell

A new book takes Memphis Tiger fans back in history to a period that was the best of times and the worst of times for basketball.

‘Blue Dream’ tells the story of Ryan Luttrell who went from being a fan to playing pick up basketball with the Tigers’ coaching staff, and being investigated by the NCAA for recruiting violations.

Celebrating Memphis tourism

What better time to celebrate tourism in Memphis than this week when thousands of music fans come here for the Beale Street Music Festival, the Blues Music Awards, and thousands of BBQ fans prepare to descend on our riverfront in another couple of weeks.

The renovation of both the Cook Convention Center and the Memphis airport indicate area leaders want to keep the tourists coming. Kevin Kane is president of the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Cooking with Andrea Letard

A Mid-South woman named one of America’s best home cooks shares her secrets with you. Andrea Letard competed on Master Chef season six, and while she didn’t take home top prize, she did become a fan favorite with what she calls “next generation Southern cuisine.”

Her new cookbook ‘Andrea’s Cooktales’ is now available.