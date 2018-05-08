× ‘I will always be grateful’: Pauley Perrette is signing off as Abby Sciuto after 15 years

LOS ANGELES — On Tuesday’s NCIS, one of the series’ most popular characters is saying goodbye. Actress Pauley Perrette, who has played the much beloved Abby Sciuto for the past 15 years, is leaving the series.

Perrette said she’s very appreciative of her time on the show.

“I will always be grateful for just the incredible honor of playing Abby and I’m being really really proud of the effect that my character’s had on the world.”

“There’s never been a character like Abby on television and I think that certainly what made her so iconic. It’s not, it’s her look, the way she looks & then also just who she is. You know, she’s this brilliant scientist, there’s young women out there who have gotten their degrees and are in the field of science & math and forensics because of this TV character.”

“One exciting thing about Abby’s final two episodes is finally we get to see where she lives. It’s a question I get asked often. Where, where does she live, and I’ve asked it too, where does Abby live?”

“You know, I always want to remind people and especially those who are just freaking out right now that to be grateful for everything that Abby has given us. And the fact that there is 15 years’ worth of DVDs to watch.”

You can watch Abby’s final episode, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on News Channel 3.

