Code Orange Air Quality alert issued for Memphis metro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department issued a Code Orange for Shelby, Crittenden and Desoto counties for Tuesday.

A Code Orange means ozone values will be unhealthy for sensitive groups such as active children and adults, and people with respiratory issues.

The Shelby County Health Department advises that people who are active and people with respiratory difficulties should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. These groups should watch out for nose, eye, throat and lung irritation and keep in mind the high ozone levels can worsen existing conditions or make someone more susceptible to illness.

The health department also recommends people drive less and refuel after 7 p.m. to reduce the ozone levels.

The high ozone levels are due to pollution emissions, stagnant conditions, increased temperatures and decreased winds, according to the health department.